Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €94.00 ($109.30) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €85.13 ($98.99).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €83.50 ($97.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.36. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.89 ($42.90) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.