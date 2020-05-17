Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.36 ($116.70).

CON opened at €74.04 ($86.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €99.67. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 12-month high of €138.70 ($161.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

