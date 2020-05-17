$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $173.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.95. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mcdonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.