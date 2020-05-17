Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $156.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.55 million and the highest is $171.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $192.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $752.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.60 million to $775.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $853.28 million, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $873.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.