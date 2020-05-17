Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.80.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$49.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.