Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €14.50 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.66 ($24.02).

ETR:DEQ opened at €11.48 ($13.35) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 1 year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.31 and a 200-day moving average of €21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

