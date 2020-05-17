Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.66 ($24.02).

DEQ opened at €11.48 ($13.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 12 month high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

