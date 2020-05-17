Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.66 ($24.02).

Shares of DEQ opened at €11.48 ($13.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a fifty-two week high of €27.76 ($32.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.42.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TUI AG/ADR vs. Ted Baker Head-To-Head Contrast
TUI AG/ADR vs. Ted Baker Head-To-Head Contrast
Financial Contrast: Penumbra versus Prourocare Medical
Financial Contrast: Penumbra versus Prourocare Medical
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals vs. Passage Bio Head-To-Head Review
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals vs. Passage Bio Head-To-Head Review
$104.13 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc This Quarter
$104.13 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million
Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million
$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc This Quarter
$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report