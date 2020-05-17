Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.66 ($24.02).

Shares of DEQ opened at €11.48 ($13.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a fifty-two week high of €27.76 ($32.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.42.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

