Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €2.10 by Independent Research

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective by Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.89 ($4.52).

CEC1 opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of €5.45 ($6.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.61.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

