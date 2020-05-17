Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.07) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.89 ($4.52).

CEC1 stock opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.05. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of €5.45 ($6.34).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

