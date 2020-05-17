Barclays Reiterates €5.50 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEC1. Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.89 ($4.52).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of €5.45 ($6.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.05.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

