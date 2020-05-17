Independent Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €2.80 Price Target

Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €3.10 ($3.60) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.35 ($5.05).

CBK opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

