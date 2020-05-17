Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €3.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.10 ($3.60) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.35 ($5.05).

CBK opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.78. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

