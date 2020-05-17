Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €3.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.35 ($5.05).

ETR:CBK opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of €7.95 ($9.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €3.29 and a 200-day moving average of €4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

