Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.03 ($60.50).

Basf stock opened at €42.78 ($49.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a one year high of €72.17 ($83.92). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

