Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €51.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.03 ($60.50).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €42.78 ($49.74) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.36. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($83.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

