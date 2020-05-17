alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €12.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €12.80 ($14.88) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AOX. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.30 ($18.95).

Shares of AOX opened at €12.25 ($14.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.92.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

