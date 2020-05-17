SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €6.00 by Deutsche Bank

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.
Shares of AM3D stock opened at €6.59 ($7.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.17. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €4.89 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of €18.50 ($21.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.55.
About SLM Solutions Group
