SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €6.00 by Deutsche Bank

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AM3D stock opened at €6.59 ($7.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.17. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €4.89 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of €18.50 ($21.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.55.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

