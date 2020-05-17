Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €41.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.24 ($42.13).

1COV stock opened at €28.98 ($33.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.12. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

