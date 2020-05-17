Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by Morgan Stanley

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNO. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.00 ($43.02).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €17.48 ($20.32) on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.35 and a 200-day moving average of €32.36.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

