Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.