Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferro in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Ferro has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $841.33 million, a PE ratio of 156.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ferro by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

