Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genpact Limited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Genpact in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

G stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

