Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media stories about Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Weed earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Weed has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

