Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 3600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47.

About Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

