Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 7407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.33.

Better Capital PCC Company Profile (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

