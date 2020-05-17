Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 539465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Egdon Resources Plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim Davies acquired 50,000 shares of Egdon Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Philip Stephens acquired 100,000 shares of Egdon Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

