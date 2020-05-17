Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.00

May 17th, 2020

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 42014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.94. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

