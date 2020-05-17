Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.87), with a volume of 80482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.96.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Richard Frank Studwell acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £2,630 ($3,459.62).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coral Gold Resources Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69
Coral Gold Resources Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69
Better Capital PCC Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00
Better Capital PCC Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00
Egdon Resources Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50
Egdon Resources Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50
Real Estate Investors Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.00
Real Estate Investors Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.00
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00
Ekf Diagnostics Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00
Ekf Diagnostics Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report