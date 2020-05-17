Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.87), with a volume of 80482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.96.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Richard Frank Studwell acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £2,630 ($3,459.62).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

