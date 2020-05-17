Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.64), with a volume of 2929448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.82. The company has a market cap of $219.78 million and a PE ratio of 60.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Ekf Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

