Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.40

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 2423985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.64.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

