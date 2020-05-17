Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.45

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 39853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $657.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 693,754 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

