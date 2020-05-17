Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.88

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 9662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis SA will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 389,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

