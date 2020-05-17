iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.72

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 13355237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

