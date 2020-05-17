Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.17

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.17 and last traded at C$22.06, with a volume of 69536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -116.32.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,215.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,439.99. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.30, for a total value of C$182,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,460. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $334,565.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.