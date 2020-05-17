Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.32

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.32 and last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 754854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.88.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.15.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$71,194.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,013.08.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

