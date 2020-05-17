SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.53

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.53 and last traded at $164.43, with a volume of 676406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

