West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.63

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $214.63 and last traded at $211.88, with a volume of 10632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.