AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.65

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1750787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

