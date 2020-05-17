VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 16.3%

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS)’s share price traded down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.52, 178,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,076% from the average session volume of 15,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 644.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor bought 10,000 shares of VIQ Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$35,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 420,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,484,520.32. Insiders purchased a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $55,295 over the last three months.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.