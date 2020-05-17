Opus One Resources (CVE:OOR) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Opus One Resources Inc (CVE:OOR) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 135,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 62,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Opus One Resources Company Profile (CVE:OOR)

Opus One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its property portfolio includes the Northern Abitibi project that consists of Vezza Extension, Vezza North, and Bachelor Extension gold properties located in the Abitibi region of Quebec; the Chibougamau project that comprises the WinWin, Fecteau, and Grizzly gold properties situated in the Chibougamau-Chapais and Urban-Barry mining camps; and the Courville project located in Courville Township, Quebec.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.