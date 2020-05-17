Preveceutical Medical (CNSX:PREV) Trading Up 25%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (CNSX:PREV) shares were up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 618,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

About Preveceutical Medical (CNSX:PREV)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Preveceutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preveceutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.