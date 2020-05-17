Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.00

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $183.82, with a volume of 64782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -214.37, a PEG ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

