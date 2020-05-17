GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.57

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 24903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

