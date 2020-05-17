DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.36

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 384872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.26 million, a PE ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

