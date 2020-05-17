Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.00

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €72.00 ($83.72) and last traded at €75.86 ($88.21), with a volume of 4629192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €83.35 ($96.92).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €105.09 and a 200 day moving average of €114.44.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

