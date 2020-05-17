Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 28.6%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) was up 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 553,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 574,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $7.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.