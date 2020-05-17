Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading Down 6.3%

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 60,410 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 95,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

