Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Stock Price Down 50%

Avcorp Industries, Inc. (TSE:AVP) shares fell 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 137,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 76,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $14.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.

Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.31 million during the quarter.

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

