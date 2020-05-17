Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.84

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 5607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile (NYSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

